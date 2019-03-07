Vernon Eugene Sherry



Okeechobee,FL - Vernon Eugene Sherry passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 in Okeechobee, FL surrounded by family.



Born on November 11, 1933 he was the son of the late Glenn and Gladys Maxwell Sherry.



Vernon was a graduate of Monitor High School in 1952 where he played on the basketball team.



While living in Lafayette he worked and owned a Mobil gas station. Later he worked and retired from Purdue University in the wood research lab. Vernon moved to Florida in 2000 and came home often to see family. His family was very important to him. He came home for all family reunions and high school reunions as well. He was such a cheerful person.



Vernon served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball where he was on many teams in Lafayette. Vernon also enjoyed fishing and NASCAR races, but never missed a Purdue game!



Surviving are his 3 children, Vicki Cook, Dennis Cook from TX and Dana Sherry from Dayton IN. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Max of Okeechobee, FL, Larry (Carolyn) of Mulberry, IN and Steve (Linda) of Pettit, IN. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, a brother, Miles Hebron Sherry, and son Scott Sherry.



There will be a celebration of life at 1pm Saturday March 9, 2019 at Uptowners Beach Club on Barton Beach Road, Lafayette, IN. A private burial will take place at a later date. Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary