Vernon Paul Mathew
Fort Wayne - Vernon Paul Mathew 80, Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota on March 14, 2020.
He was born November 18, 1939 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Adeline (Bergeron) and Arthur Mathew. The youngest of eleven children. He grew up on a farm in Wolcott, Indiana, attended Sacred Heart Elementary school, and later graduated from Wolcott High School.
He entered the United States Army in July 1961 serving until July 1967 with a spec5 honorable discharge. He married Sharon England on December 23, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Remington, Indiana, while on military leave. He is survived by Sharon, Fort Wayne, Indiana and their daughter Kelly Rae Marie Mathew and Jeff Pack, Suquamish, Washington. He is also survived by sisters, Alice Shillis, Nashville Tennessee, Mabel Hendryx, Brookston, Indiana, Grace (Robert) Oilar, Monticello, Indiana, one brother Phillip Mathew, Monticello, Indiana and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many close friends.
He was preceded in death, by parents Adeline and Arthur Mathew. Brothers, Louis (Rose) Mathew, Bernard Mathew, Isadore (Zelda) Mathew, Orville (Dorothy) Mathew, and Robert Mathew. One sister, Martha Jackson Henry. Sisters-in-laws, Madelyn Mathew, Elizabeth Jane Mathew, and Connie Jeffries. Brothers-in-law Joe Shillis, J.D. Hendryx, and Donald Jackson.
Vernon retired from International Harvester/Navistar Engineering, Fort Wayne, Indiana with more than thirty years service. He was a member of American Legion Post #420 Monroeville, Indiana. He attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester, Mn.
He enjoyed going to NASCAR races, golfing (very pleased having hit two separate holes in one), Indiana University basketball, watching pro football and all sports in general. He also enjoyed country western concerts, his favorite still being Elvis.
Gratitude and a Heartfelt Thanks goes out to all the Medical Teams, Doctors, and nurses at Mayo clinic, who said it was an honor to have taken care of such a brave, courageous, and amazing patient with such a great smile!
Due to current gathering restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private burial was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Remington. At a later date, a memorial mass will be held open to the public.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020