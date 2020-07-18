Veronica "Ronnie" Senesac



Fowler - Veronica S. "Ronnie" Senesac, age 73 , of Fowler, passed away on Thursday July 16th, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born in Oxford on April 16, 1947 to the late Harry and Ruby (Yarno) Hamelman.



She married Dennis Senesac on November 20, 1965. They celebrated over 45 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death in 2011.



Ronnie was a homemaker, and took care of Dennis when he was diagnosed with MS. She was the strongest small person anyone knew. She loved butterflies, playing cards, and all her grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Ronnie is survived by 3 children: Raymie (Jeff) Houchens of Williamsport, Shawn (Chad Black) Senesac of Lafayette, Scott (Betsy Skalan) Senesac of Fowler. She had 7 grandchildren, Brittany Houchens, Travis Willis, Courtney Willis, Lexy Brookman, Zack Senesac, Kylee Senesac and Jacob Senesac.



Surviving along with her children is one brother, John (Dina) Hamelman and one sister Cignora ( Rex) Lee, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.



A celebration of life will be at a later date.



A celebration of life will be at a later date.









