1/1
Veronica "Ronnie" Senesac
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica "Ronnie" Senesac

Fowler - Veronica S. "Ronnie" Senesac, age 73 , of Fowler, passed away on Thursday July 16th, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born in Oxford on April 16, 1947 to the late Harry and Ruby (Yarno) Hamelman.

She married Dennis Senesac on November 20, 1965. They celebrated over 45 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Ronnie was a homemaker, and took care of Dennis when he was diagnosed with MS. She was the strongest small person anyone knew. She loved butterflies, playing cards, and all her grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Ronnie is survived by 3 children: Raymie (Jeff) Houchens of Williamsport, Shawn (Chad Black) Senesac of Lafayette, Scott (Betsy Skalan) Senesac of Fowler. She had 7 grandchildren, Brittany Houchens, Travis Willis, Courtney Willis, Lexy Brookman, Zack Senesac, Kylee Senesac and Jacob Senesac.

Surviving along with her children is one brother, John (Dina) Hamelman and one sister Cignora ( Rex) Lee, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

You may sign the guestbook and leave memories. Windler Funeral Home is assisting Ronnie's family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Windler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved