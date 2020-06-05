Vicki Jo Lesh
Vicki Jo Lesh passed away June 2, 2020 in Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis following a lengthy illness. She was born October 29, 1950 in Logansport to R. Van and Marge Dillon Lesh. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1968. She completed further study at Columbia Broadcasting Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a former member of the Deer Creek Presbyterian Church. She worked at a variety of jobs over the years and retired as bailiff in Carroll Superior Court following kidney and liver transplant in 2006. Vicki was a free spirit and had more friends than one can count. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute. She was funny, caring, compassionate, and would do anything to help another human being. She enjoyed her friends, a good campfire, and telling stories! In her younger years, she loved playing softball. She was born too early to enjoy the benefits of Title IX which provided athletic opportunities for girls. She is survived by her sister, Sandy (Kenny) Miller of Bringhurst, a brother, Dan (Pam) Lesh of Cutler, nephew, Mark (Dana) Lesh, niece, Dr. Marianne Lesh (Bryan Read), and two great nephews, Aidan and Aaron Lesh all of Indianapolis. She is also survived by best friends Paula Quillen and Joanna Keyes Bordner, and her furry friends Bud, Doodle, and BabyCakes. Private services are planned at this time. A celebration of Vicki's life will be held at a later date for all of her extended family and friends.
The family thanks you for your love and friendship to Vicki over the years. Donations in Vicki's memory may be given to the Deer Creek Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 South Center Street, Flora, IN 46929 Is assisting the Lesh Family. Online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.