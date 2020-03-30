Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lutheran Cemetery
Colburn
View Map
Vickie A. Wolf


1945 - 2020
Vickie A. Wolf Obituary
Vickie A. Wolf

Lafayette - Vickie A. Wolf, 74, of Lafayette passed away at Milner's Community Healthcare on March 29, 2020. She was born to the late Birl W. and Gladys (Henderson) Wolf on Dec. 3, 1945 in Lafayette. She attended East Tipp Schools and then was home schooled.

She enjoyed reading, word puzzles and listening to country music, especially Alan Jackson and Loretta Lynn.

She is survived by her brother, Stuart Wolf of Lafayette.

Family visitation will be at Davidson Funeral Home on April 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service with Pastors Eric Alwine and Guy Studebaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery at Colburn.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Living Stone Church in Rossville.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
