Vickie Austin
1957 - 2020
Vickie Austin

Lafayette - Vickie Lynn Austin, 63 of Lafayette passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Franciscan Health East, Lafayette.

She was born on September 17, 1957 in San Antonio, TX to the late Jim Wainscott, Tom Schafer, and Janice (Parkey) Schafer.

Vickie graduated from Harrison High School in 1976.

She worked many years as a waitress at MCL Cafeteria and the Parkside Deli.

She was married to Rick Austin of Flora and they later divorced.

She was currently in a relationship with Bob Bueno for the past several years.

Vickie enjoyed making all kinds of jewelry, painting, and arts and crafts.

She is survived by her son; Kyle (Jennifer) Austin of Lafayette, her boyfriend; Bob Bueno of Lafayette, her brothers; Monte Martin of Lafayette, Michael (Cindy) Wainscott of Reno, NV, and Mark (Albina) Wainscott of Oxford, and several extended family members.

Private Services will be held.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Vickie.

You may write condolences and share memories of Vickie by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
