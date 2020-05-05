Services
Lafayette - Vickie Sue Louderback, 66, of Lafayette, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette. She was born September 3, 1953, in Lafayette. Her parents are the late William B. and Cornelia F. (Root) Orr. Vickie married Lewis J. Louderback on March 3, 1973. Lewis preceded her in death on September 14, 2013. They were married for 40 years.

Surviving is a daughter, Natalie (Dale) Craig of Mooresville and two grandchildren Zachary and Sabrina Ritchie. Also surviving are siblings Sandy (Terry) Vanderhoff, Larry (Marilyn) Orr all of Lafayette and Steve (Mark) Orr of Fort Lauderdale, FL; In-laws Juva (Ken) Klemme of Naples, FL and Twyla Ross of Smithville, TN.

Vickie graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1971. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and was employed as a dietitian. Vickie was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Lafayette and devoted a great deal of time to church activities.

Due to restrictions, a private graveside service for family only will be held on Friday at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Hospice in Vickie's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020
