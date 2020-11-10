1/1
Victoria J. Davis
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria J. Davis

Lafayette - Victoria "Vicky" Jane Davis, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 13, 1956, in Oceanside, CA, to the late Charles and Eva (McDowell) Goodman.

Vicky was a graduate of Southwestern High School, Harrison College and a veteran of the Marine Corps.

On July 3, 1993, she married William E. Davis II in Lafayette and he survives.

Vicky worked at Lafayette Venetian Blind for 40 years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling and gambling.

Surviving along with her husband are her children Frank (Morgan) Cooley of Monticello, Tarrah S. York of Lafayette, stepchildren Bill (Alison) Davis III, Cassie Davis all of Lafayette, grandchildren Caleb and Hunter Cooley, Payton and Loganne York, Timothy York Jr., Gavenne Hazelbaker and 2 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings Pam Ponto of Lafayette, Jack (Suzanne) Goodman of Ottawa, IL, and Kim Butler of Clarksville, TN.

Vicky was preceded in death by her brother Steve Goodman.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Private interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved