Victoria J. Davis
Lafayette - Victoria "Vicky" Jane Davis, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 13, 1956, in Oceanside, CA, to the late Charles and Eva (McDowell) Goodman.
Vicky was a graduate of Southwestern High School, Harrison College and a veteran of the Marine Corps.
On July 3, 1993, she married William E. Davis II in Lafayette and he survives.
Vicky worked at Lafayette Venetian Blind for 40 years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling and gambling.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Frank (Morgan) Cooley of Monticello, Tarrah S. York of Lafayette, stepchildren Bill (Alison) Davis III, Cassie Davis all of Lafayette, grandchildren Caleb and Hunter Cooley, Payton and Loganne York, Timothy York Jr., Gavenne Hazelbaker and 2 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings Pam Ponto of Lafayette, Jack (Suzanne) Goodman of Ottawa, IL, and Kim Butler of Clarksville, TN.
Vicky was preceded in death by her brother Steve Goodman.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Private interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
