Victoria Johnson
Victoria Johnson

Logansport - Victoria Johnson, 95, formerly of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at McKinney Place in Logansport.

She was born April 4, 1925, in East Chicago, to the late John and Lucy (Russell) Micu. On September 15, 1946, she married Orland E. Johnson. He passed away May 18, 1999. Due to current COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
