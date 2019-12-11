Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Victoria Miranda De Garduno

Victoria Miranda De Garduno Obituary
Victoria Miranda de Garduno

Lafayette - Victoria Miranda de Garduno, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home. She was born August 6, 1968, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Nicanor Miranda Ortiz of Mexico City, Mexico and the late Gloria Rosas Nava.

Her marriage of 28 years was to Ismael Garduno and he survives. Victoria was a Custodian for West Lafayette Jr / Sr High School for 7 years. She was active with AL-Anon Una Nueva Luz.

Surviving along with her husband are her children Nancy Garduno of Columbia, SC, Jeanine Garduno Miranda, Diego C. Garduno, and her brother Valentin (wife Elvira) Miranda Rosas all of Lafayette.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 pm on Friday, at St Boniface Catholic Church.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
