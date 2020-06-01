Violet M. Haelterman



VIOLET M. HAELTERMAN, 98 found peace on May 29, 2020. She was born in Hermansville, MI, the fifth of ten children, to Alex and Jennie (Paquin) Raiche. She attended Hermansville schools and Chicago Nursing School. She was a World War II veteran, serving in France. She married Edward Haelterman, also of Hermansville, on August 10, 1946. They made their home in Lansing, MI and then, West Lafayette, IN while Ed went to school. He later taught at Purdue University and preceded Violet in death on January 9, 2005. In 2016, Violet relocated to Green Bay to be closer to family.



She is survived by 2 sisters: Theresa Jasken and Ann Marie Poupore as well as many nieces and nephews. Violet was preceded in death by 5 brothers: Donald, Stanley, Clarence, Joseph and Ralph; and 2 sisters: Eleanor (Ted) Ayotte and Flora Raiche; brothers in law: Francis Jasken, Norbert Poupore, Julius (Evelene) Haelterman; and sister in law: Evelyn (Oliver) Lindgren.



Visitation with social distancing will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Hermansville on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Jacek Wtyklo officiating. Burial will follow in Meyer Township Cemetery. Anderson Diehm Funeral Home, Stephenson, MI is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store