Violet Walker
Lafayette - Violet R. Walker, 83, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
Violet was one of sixteen children born to the late Alexander and Clara (Hendricks) Nelson on August 8, 1937 in Spencer, IN.
On August 30, 1953 she married James A. Walker in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2001.
Violet was a homemaker and also worked for Mary Lou Donuts for several years.
Surviving are her children: James L. Walker, Timothy A. Walker both of Lafayette and Alison F. Walker Dilling all of Delphi; eight grandchildren: Devin, Darla, Daisy, Ethan, Annabelle, Mitchell, Arianna and Braxton and ten great-grandchildren: Macy, Mallory, Madison, Liam, Luke, Lydia, Liam A., Emery, Jude and Iris.
Along with her husband, James, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mental Health America - 914 South St., Lafayette, IN 47901. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com