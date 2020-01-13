|
Virgil F. Schutter
West Lafayette - Virgil F. Schutter, 86, of West Lafayette passed away at the Indiana Veteran's Home, West Lafayette, Monday evening, December 30, 2019. He was born in Batesville, IN, March 8, 1933, to the late Joe & Agnes (Wallpe) Schutter. He worked as a Master Carpenter, most of his life. He served in Korea during the Korean War & was an active member of Otterbein American Legion Martin Kennedy Post #125.
Surviving is a Brother, Joseph Schutter (Janet), West Lafayette, 2 Sisters, Pat DeBoy (Gene), Lafayette & Mary Ann Schellenberger (Tom), Earl Park, 5 Sons, Mark Schutter (Barb), Cloverdale, Jude Schutter, Earl Park, Paul Schutter (Connie), Earl Park, David Schutter, Earl Park , Ted Schutter (Darlene), Pine Village, 5 Daughters, Connie Hale (Patrick), Monterey TN, Virginia "Ginny" Schutter, Earl Park, Marie Gerry (Ken), Grants Pass OR, Rose Schutter, Southport FL & Rita Schutter, Earl Park, numerous Grandchildren, Great -Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews, 2 Step-Sons, Ron Anker (Deb), West Lafayette, Richard Anker (Coleen), Penryn, CA, 2 Step-Daughters, Cheryl Angot (Vince), Kentland, Charlene (Gary), Elizabethtown, KY, 14 Step-Grandchildren, 30 Step-Great-Grandchildren, 2 Step-Great-Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Son, Todd, Sister, Sister Aline OSF, Brother Jim, his first Wife, Betty (Balensiefer) Schutter, his latter Wife, Marilyn (Huffman Anker) Schutter & Step-Daughter, Cindy Cote (Jerry).
A Memorial Mass will be held, at 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 N. Meadow Street, Otterbein, with Father Thomas J. Haan officiating. Military Honors, will take place, immediately after Mass. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein is assisting Virgil's family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Virgil.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020