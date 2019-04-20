|
|
Virgil Safford
Lafayette - Virgil G. Safford, 89, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1930 in Wolcott, IN, to the late Grover and Beulah (McKinnie) Safford. He was a 1948 graduate of Wolcott High School. After graduation he worked for Fairfield as a Foreman in Inspection for 40 years before retiring in 1991.
On July 8, 1950 he married Janice A. Rector in Wolcott. She preceded him in death March 10, 2014.
He is survived by his daughters: Janci Safford of Lafayette and Lauretta "Laure" Hotchkiss; two grandchildren: Michelle Wright and Melissa Miller; two great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Along with his wife Janice, he is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
Funeral service will be held 11am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a charity of your choosing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019