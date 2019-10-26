|
Virginia Cottrell
Rossville - Virginia Ruth Cottrell, 92, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Milner Community Healthcare. She was born August 22, 1927, in Carroll County near Owasco, to Russell C. and Vera E. (Butler) Beard Sr. On August 3, 1946, Virginia married Richard E. Cottrell; he preceded her in death.
In 1946, Virginia graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette. Virginia was a homemaker and member of the Rossville Presbyterian Church and the United Presbyterian Women's Group. She was a former member of the Mother's Club, former Cub Scout Den Mother for many years, 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and former member of the Rossville American Legion Auxiliary. Virginia enjoyed playing bridge especially in her three Rossville area bridge clubs.
Surviving Virginia are her son, Richard J. (Nancy) Cottrell, of Royal Center; daughter, Joanne E. (Terry) Treece, of Little Rock, Ark.; three grandchildren, Amy Leritz, Ben Treece, and Jason Cottrell; great granddaughter, Sophia Lertiz; sister, Joan Kirkpatrick, of Lafayette; and sister-in-law, Norma Beard, of Lafayette;
In addition to her husband, Virginia is preceded in death by her grandson, Nathan Cottrell; three brothers, Russell Beard Jr., Richard Beard, and Bernard Beard; brother-in-law, Jack Kirkpatrick; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Beard.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Funeral service honoring Virginia will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Rossville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Mike Lyle officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorials in Virginia's name may be made to Rossville Presbyterian Church or Milner Community Healthcare Activity Fund. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019