Virginia Evelyn "Gini" Fausett


1930 - 2020
Virginia Evelyn "Gini" Fausett Obituary
Virginia Evelyn "Gini" Fausett

Frankfort - Virginia Evelyn "Gini" Fausett, 90, of Frankfort, died April 22, 2020 at Wesley Manor. She was born in Frankfort on March 3, 1930 to Commodore "Honk" Cornelius & Naomi Cornelia (Pickering) Walters. She married Arthur M. "Morrie" Fausett on September 20, 1952 and he survives. Gini was a 1950 graduate of Frankfort High School. She was secretary of the First Baptist Church and also owned Walters Mower Service. She was a member of Faith Family Church. Gini enjoyed camping, gardening, vacationing with her family at Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Morrie Fausett of Frankfort, 2 sons, Wayde Arthur (Mary Ellen) Fausett of Woodstock, IL, and Christopher Lee (Paula) Fausett of Rossville, 2 sisters, Barbara (Wayne) Fausett of Frankfort and Mary Emma Downey of Sadieville, KY, brother, Tom (Linda) Walters of Frankfort, 4 Grandchildren, John (Ari) Fausett, Brian Fausett, Bethany (Phillipe) Sallade and Luke (Jenna) Fausett and 4 Great Grandchildren, Elias, Aurora and Samuel Sallade and Lowell Fausett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, brother, John Walters and sister, Jacquelyn Coffman. Family services will be held Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main. St., Frankfort. Services will be conducted by her grandson, Pastor Luke Fausett. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. To participate a link will be provided on our website. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Baptist Church, P.O. Box 50084, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
