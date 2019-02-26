|
Virginia J. Good
Frankfort - Virginia J. Good, 99, a life-long resident of rural Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mulberry Health and Retirement Home with family by her side. She was born November 11, 1919, to Dale and Ethel "Pauline" (Best) Carter. On April 6, 1947, she married LeRoy D. Good at the Trinity Church Parsonage in Mulberry; he survives.
In 1938, she graduated from Frankfort High School. Virginia was employed by Dr. A.G. Chittick for five years before becoming the manager of The Physicians Drug Co. and thereafter a homemaker. Virginia was a long time member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle and a charter member Psi Iota Xi Beta Tau Chapter. Along with her husband, Virginia enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and collecting postcards and stamps.
In addition to her husband, Virginia is survived by her children, Patricia (Steve) Jackman, of Frankfort, and James "Rick" Good and David (Carol) Good, both of rural Frankfort; two grandchildren, Holly (Nick) Collins, of Brownsburg, and Sarah Good, of Louisville, KY; and two great grandchildren, Tenley and Ryan Collins. One infant daughter preceded Virginia in death.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service to honor Virginia will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the funeral home with Chaplain Ken Rushing and Pastor Philip Lake officiating. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society to continue Virginia's love of animals. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the staff of both Guardian Angel Hospice and Mulberry Health and Retirement Home for their care and compassion.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019