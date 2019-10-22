|
Virginia Marie Hart
Lafayette - Virginia Marie Hart, 96, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Creasy Springs Health Campus.
She was born February 23, 1923, in Lafayette, to the late James and Hazel (Peterson) Payne.
Virginia graduated from East Tipp High School and earned her associate degree from business college.
On August 23, 1947, she married George Joseph Hart in Lafayette. He passed away November 9, 2010.
Virginia worked as a seamstress at J.C. Penny and then in filing for National Homes Acceptance Corporation before retiring.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Ladies Society.
Virginia enjoyed Crafts and painting scenes in oil paint.
Surviving are her children, Linda Hart and Larry L. (Judy) Hart both of Lafayette. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Tracy (Brian) Hudson, Adam Hart, Joe (Sarah) Hart and Cheryl (Aaron) Hart Strong as well as a great granddaughter, Macy Jane Hart.
Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, James R. Payne, Jr., and sister, Mary Jean Sims.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St James Lutheran Church with Pastor David French officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019