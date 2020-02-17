|
|
Virginia R. Baker Smith
Delphi - Virginia R. Baker Smith, 89, of Delphi, died Sunday-Feb 16, 2020 at 2:58pm at Carroll Manor Home, where she resided. She was born August 29, 1930 in Colorado Springs, CO, to the late Elza & Agnes Greenfield Baker. She was formerly married to Joseph R. Smith in Alamosa, CO, on Dec 19, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Jan 26, 2005. She attended High School in Yoder, CO. She babysat children in her home for over 20 years, and did ironing for her neighborhood friends. She lived in Flora for many years before moving to Delphi in 1991. She then worked for the Stone Barn in Delphi in housekeeping, and did shopping for the residents, and helped with activities for the Carroll County Senior Citizens, through the Carroll County Council on Aging. She was very active with the Senior group, and always ready for one of the field trips they would take. She attended the Delphi Christian Church. She loved to quilt, making several for her family and close friends. She enjoyed sewing, and making her kids clothes for them when they were younger. She liked to bowl, and was on a women's league for many years, loved to cook and bake, enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She dearly loved her family and spending time with them. Surviving: daughters-Gayle Smith of West Lafayette, Jennifer & Kent Sales of Delphi; sons-James & Melissa Smith of Lafayette, John Smith of Lafayette; sister-Pauline of Oklahoma; brother-George Baker of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Jamie Houser, Amy Fultz, Julia Houser, Jeremy Ragan, Jimmy Gick, Amanda Isley, Aaron Smith, Alison Million, Haley Alderman; 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 3 inf daughters; 7 brother's; 2 sister's; a granddaughter. Services: Private family services will take place. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Pastor Bob Duke officiating. Memorial contributions to Carroll Manor Home, 6409 W. 100 N. Delphi, IN 46923. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020