Virginia R. "Shorty" Hoffman Hibner
Lafayette - Virginia Ruth "Shorty" Hoffman Hibner, 93, of Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette left her earthly body and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mulberry.
She was born October 30, 1926 in Mishawaka to the late Clyde and Blanche (Long) Roderick. She graduated from Akron High School in Akron, Indiana and worked as a Ward Secretary/Clerk at White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello for 25 years and retired in 1991. She married Elvin Ray Hoffman in 1944 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1984. She then married Wilmer Earle Hibner who preceded her in death on February 28, 1991.
Virginia was a member of Faith Church and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and playing cards.
She is survived by her children, Diane (David) Adams of Lafayette, Steve Hoffman of Buffalo, and Jim (Mindy) Hoffman of Kerrville, TX; a son-in-law, Steve Yeoman, 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her daughters Donna Jean Hoffman and Linda Yeoman.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be given to: Mulberry Health and Retirement
A private Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Monticello.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com