1/1
Virginia R. Hoffman "Shorty" Hibner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia R. "Shorty" Hoffman Hibner

Lafayette - Virginia Ruth "Shorty" Hoffman Hibner, 93, of Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette left her earthly body and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mulberry.

She was born October 30, 1926 in Mishawaka to the late Clyde and Blanche (Long) Roderick. She graduated from Akron High School in Akron, Indiana and worked as a Ward Secretary/Clerk at White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello for 25 years and retired in 1991. She married Elvin Ray Hoffman in 1944 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1984. She then married Wilmer Earle Hibner who preceded her in death on February 28, 1991.

Virginia was a member of Faith Church and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and playing cards.

She is survived by her children, Diane (David) Adams of Lafayette, Steve Hoffman of Buffalo, and Jim (Mindy) Hoffman of Kerrville, TX; a son-in-law, Steve Yeoman, 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her daughters Donna Jean Hoffman and Linda Yeoman.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be given to: Mulberry Health and Retirement

A private Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Monticello.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved