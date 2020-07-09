Virginia (Ginny) Wisler
West Lafayette - Virginia (Ginny) Wisler of West Lafayette, IN passed away March 15,2020 after a brief illness. She was born on 12/14/1936 in Elkhart, IN to George and Pauline Troup. Her siblings Don (Marcia), John (Pat, deceased), and Judy (Dalton Mead) survive. Her husband Eugene Wisler is deceased. Her daughter Lisa (husband Bob Wright) and grandsons John and Daniel (Mikayla) Wright mourn her passing.
Virginia moved to the Lafayette area shortly before her grandsons were born and was a nurse on the Rehab unit at Home Hospital until she retired.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM Thursday, July 16 at West Lafayette Soller-Baker Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2 PM. Family requests the wearing of masks. Graveside services will be held at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, IN. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com