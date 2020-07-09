1/1
Virginia (Ginny) Wisler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia (Ginny) Wisler

West Lafayette - Virginia (Ginny) Wisler of West Lafayette, IN passed away March 15,2020 after a brief illness. She was born on 12/14/1936 in Elkhart, IN to George and Pauline Troup. Her siblings Don (Marcia), John (Pat, deceased), and Judy (Dalton Mead) survive. Her husband Eugene Wisler is deceased. Her daughter Lisa (husband Bob Wright) and grandsons John and Daniel (Mikayla) Wright mourn her passing.

Virginia moved to the Lafayette area shortly before her grandsons were born and was a nurse on the Rehab unit at Home Hospital until she retired.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM Thursday, July 16 at West Lafayette Soller-Baker Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2 PM. Family requests the wearing of masks. Graveside services will be held at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, IN. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved