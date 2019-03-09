|
Vivian O. Henson
Lafayette - Vivian O. Henson, age 88 of Lafayette, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 6th, 2019. She was born October 25th, 1930 in Owen County, Indiana to the late Emil and Hazel(Terry)Wilcox. She married Kenneth Lee Henson and he preceded her in death March 27th, 2005.
She is survived by her children Barbara Henson, Curley Henson, Keith Henson, and Marvin Henson, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings Jewell Wilcox, Lee Wilcox, Dennis Wilcox, and Shirley Wilcox.
Graveside Services for Vivian will be held Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 2:00pm, Cloverdale Cemetery, Cloverdale, IN. Condolences may be made at www.whitakerfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 9, 2019