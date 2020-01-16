|
Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert
Lafayette - Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert, 95, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, January 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 30, 1924 in Buck Creek to the late Joseph and Flora (Heisler) Younker. Her first marriage was to Raymond W. Pattengale and he preceded her in death. On April 6, 1961 she married Ralph E. Saubert in Delphi. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2009.
Wahneta was a homemaker and member of Delphi Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed taking pictures, scrapbooking and crafting.
She is survived by her five sons: Gary "Pete" (Pam) Pattengale of Battle Ground, John (Brenda) Pattengale of Linden, William "Bill" (Janet) Saubert of Lafayette, Ed (Faye) Saubert of Buffalo, IN, and son Marty (Linda) Pattengale of Logansport and five daughters: Cassie (Ed) Schley of Delphi, Jane Harbolt of Colburn, Lana Mabbitt also of Colburn, Alberta (Paul) Dawnson of Lafayette and Carolyn (Bob) Oliver of Idaville; daughter-in-law Brenda Pattengale of Colburn. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Ralph, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughters Karen Johnson, Betty Harbolt, Patty Wortman and Sue Justice and sons Michael Pattengale, Raymond Pattengale Jr., and Ralph Saubert Jr.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Dan Fisher officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Delphi Wesleyan Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020