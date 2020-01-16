Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wahneta Saubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert Obituary
Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert

Lafayette - Wahneta May Pattengale Saubert, 95, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, January 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 30, 1924 in Buck Creek to the late Joseph and Flora (Heisler) Younker. Her first marriage was to Raymond W. Pattengale and he preceded her in death. On April 6, 1961 she married Ralph E. Saubert in Delphi. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2009.

Wahneta was a homemaker and member of Delphi Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed taking pictures, scrapbooking and crafting.

She is survived by her five sons: Gary "Pete" (Pam) Pattengale of Battle Ground, John (Brenda) Pattengale of Linden, William "Bill" (Janet) Saubert of Lafayette, Ed (Faye) Saubert of Buffalo, IN, and son Marty (Linda) Pattengale of Logansport and five daughters: Cassie (Ed) Schley of Delphi, Jane Harbolt of Colburn, Lana Mabbitt also of Colburn, Alberta (Paul) Dawnson of Lafayette and Carolyn (Bob) Oliver of Idaville; daughter-in-law Brenda Pattengale of Colburn. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Ralph, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughters Karen Johnson, Betty Harbolt, Patty Wortman and Sue Justice and sons Michael Pattengale, Raymond Pattengale Jr., and Ralph Saubert Jr.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Dan Fisher officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Delphi Wesleyan Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wahneta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now