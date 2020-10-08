Wallace "Marvin" Barnett
Frankfort - Wallace Marvin Barnett, 92, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Wesley Manor. He was born March 6, 1928 in Indianapolis to Wallace W. and Ruby J. (Mahan) Barnett. He married his wife of 70 years, Opal Westerfield, on July 30, 1950 in West Newton; she survives.
Marvin graduated from Mount Comfort High School in 1946 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1950. He worked as a registered veterinary technician for Boswell Veterinary Service, with Dr. Cochran and Dr. Krill, from 1951-1996.
He was a member of Boswell United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, served as trustee, and served on numerous church committees. He was an EMT and a scout leader. As an adult scout leader, he received the Silver Beaver Award.
He served on the Boswell Library Board, was a member of the Lafayette Dulcimer Society, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a former member of the Boswell and Frankfort Rotary Clubs. He enjoyed scroll sawing, gardening, and traveling.
Surviving with his wife are his children, Roger A. Barnett of IN, Jerrold E. (Carol) Barnett of Bloomington, IN, and Teresa J. (David) Galassie of Columbia, SC; sister, Phyllis Pease of Bluffton, IN; brothers, James (Phyllis) Barnett of Franklin, IN, David (Betty) Barnett of Yakima, WA, and Norris E. (Rita) Barnett of Rensselaer, IN; grandchildren, Adrianne G. (Adam) Dietz, Allison C. Galassie, Aaron C. Barnett, and Ross C. Barnett; and great-grandchild, Joshua Dietz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Pease.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 am at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1951 Wilshire Dr., Frankfort, Indiana. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Chaplain Deborah Musick will officiate. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's honor to the Wesley Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the donor's choice.
Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
