1/1
Wallace "Marvin" Barnett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace "Marvin" Barnett

Frankfort - Wallace Marvin Barnett, 92, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Wesley Manor. He was born March 6, 1928 in Indianapolis to Wallace W. and Ruby J. (Mahan) Barnett. He married his wife of 70 years, Opal Westerfield, on July 30, 1950 in West Newton; she survives.

Marvin graduated from Mount Comfort High School in 1946 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1950. He worked as a registered veterinary technician for Boswell Veterinary Service, with Dr. Cochran and Dr. Krill, from 1951-1996.

He was a member of Boswell United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, served as trustee, and served on numerous church committees. He was an EMT and a scout leader. As an adult scout leader, he received the Silver Beaver Award.

He served on the Boswell Library Board, was a member of the Lafayette Dulcimer Society, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a former member of the Boswell and Frankfort Rotary Clubs. He enjoyed scroll sawing, gardening, and traveling.

Surviving with his wife are his children, Roger A. Barnett of IN, Jerrold E. (Carol) Barnett of Bloomington, IN, and Teresa J. (David) Galassie of Columbia, SC; sister, Phyllis Pease of Bluffton, IN; brothers, James (Phyllis) Barnett of Franklin, IN, David (Betty) Barnett of Yakima, WA, and Norris E. (Rita) Barnett of Rensselaer, IN; grandchildren, Adrianne G. (Adam) Dietz, Allison C. Galassie, Aaron C. Barnett, and Ross C. Barnett; and great-grandchild, Joshua Dietz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Pease.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 am at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1951 Wilshire Dr., Frankfort, Indiana. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Chaplain Deborah Musick will officiate. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin's honor to the Wesley Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the donor's choice.

Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genda Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved