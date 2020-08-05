Walter A. "Sonny" Fieleke
Lafayette - Walter A. "Sonny" Fieleke Jr, 83, of rural Lafayette, died at his home on Monday-August 3, 2020 at 4:35pm after a 3 year battle with cancer. He was born July 21, 1937 in Kankakee, IL, to the late Walter & Cleta Doehring Fieleke. His marriage was to Alice N. Welker in Momence, IL, on July 27, 1957, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 1997. He was a 1955 graduate of Momence High School in IL. He, his brother Calvin, and his brother in law Ray, all owned and operated a Brake Shop in Tampa, FL for many years, then moved back to Delphi, where he farmed in Carroll & Tippecanoe Counties, raising grain and cattle, until his retirement from farming in 2000. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Delphi, and also served as an usher. He enjoyed mechanics, and liked to build hot-rod cars and trucks. He and his family always took a yearly vacation, a road trip to somewhere, making lots of memories on the way. He liked watching Purdue men's basketball. He dearly loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving: daughter's-Michelle & Alan Girton of Monticello, Laurie J. Schnepp of Delphi, Melissa K. Fieleke of West Lafayette; sons-Bruce & Candy Fieleke of Lafayette, Brian & Nancy Fieleke of Gainesville, FL; sisters-Carol DeYoung of St. Anne, IL, Donna Romein of Delphi; sister in law-Patricia "Pat" Fieleke of Delphi; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother Calvin Fieleke; son in law Dennis Schnepp; brother in law's Raymond Romein & Garrett DeYoung. Services: Visitation will be Friday from 11am until his funeral service at 1:30pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev Bill Glenn officiating. Burial at Spring Vale Cemetery, Lafayette. Memorial contributions to Carroll Co. Cancer Association or Riley Hospital for Children, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com