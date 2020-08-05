1/1
Walter A. "Sonny" Fieleke
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. "Sonny" Fieleke

Lafayette - Walter A. "Sonny" Fieleke Jr, 83, of rural Lafayette, died at his home on Monday-August 3, 2020 at 4:35pm after a 3 year battle with cancer. He was born July 21, 1937 in Kankakee, IL, to the late Walter & Cleta Doehring Fieleke. His marriage was to Alice N. Welker in Momence, IL, on July 27, 1957, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 1997. He was a 1955 graduate of Momence High School in IL. He, his brother Calvin, and his brother in law Ray, all owned and operated a Brake Shop in Tampa, FL for many years, then moved back to Delphi, where he farmed in Carroll & Tippecanoe Counties, raising grain and cattle, until his retirement from farming in 2000. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Delphi, and also served as an usher. He enjoyed mechanics, and liked to build hot-rod cars and trucks. He and his family always took a yearly vacation, a road trip to somewhere, making lots of memories on the way. He liked watching Purdue men's basketball. He dearly loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving: daughter's-Michelle & Alan Girton of Monticello, Laurie J. Schnepp of Delphi, Melissa K. Fieleke of West Lafayette; sons-Bruce & Candy Fieleke of Lafayette, Brian & Nancy Fieleke of Gainesville, FL; sisters-Carol DeYoung of St. Anne, IL, Donna Romein of Delphi; sister in law-Patricia "Pat" Fieleke of Delphi; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother Calvin Fieleke; son in law Dennis Schnepp; brother in law's Raymond Romein & Garrett DeYoung. Services: Visitation will be Friday from 11am until his funeral service at 1:30pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev Bill Glenn officiating. Burial at Spring Vale Cemetery, Lafayette. Memorial contributions to Carroll Co. Cancer Association or Riley Hospital for Children, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
Phoooooo. We all love you
Crystal/Jim Phooo and family
Grandchild
August 5, 2020
Aww..Jess...I'm so sorry honey! Wish I could be there...give you a big hug...you're in my thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Faurote-Jaskal
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved