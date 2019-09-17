|
Walter Richard "Dick" Swift
Attica - Walter Richard "Dick" Swift, 91, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 5:25 a.m. surrounded by his family, in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Dick, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on January 17, 1928. He was the son of the late Deon and Louise (Star) Swift, Sr. He played in athletics for the Attica Red Ramblers. He graduated from Attica High School in 1946. He went on and attended Indiana University. After high school Dick worked a short time on the Wabash Railroad on maintenance-of-way of the track section of the railroad. In 1946 Dick entered the U.S. Navy and served at the end of WW II. At the time of his honorable discharge on January 28, 1948, he had attained the rank of Fireman 1st Class.
Dick returned home and worked as a Supervisor at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica, retiring after 46 years of service to the company. He later enjoyed his time working at Bryant's Car Dealership, meeting new people and developing relationships as he drove cars for the Bryant family. Dick also spent a lot of time working on the ground maintenance for the Harrison Hills Country Club. He was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Harrison Hills Country Club.
Dick was a member of the Attica First United Methodist Church. He was a fifty year member of the Fountain Lodge # 60 F. & A.M. Dick also served as a high school basketball referee in IHSAA for 23 years, retiring in 1971 from officiating.
On July 3, 1949, Dick married Jean Sargent in Attica, Indiana. Jean preceded him in death on October 20, 2001.
Dick leaves behind three children, Tarri Swift and Barri (fiancée- Lisa Ingram) Swift, Lafayette and Carri Swift, Attica; seven grandchildren, Rich (fiancée - Sarah Corwin) Brickler, Troy, OH; Colin Swift, Valdez, AK; Kelsey (Drew) Billman, Westfield, IN; Tessa Swift, Lafayette; Emma Swift, Lafayette; Chris (Dan) Goris, West Point and Chelsey (Brandon) Brier, Williamsport; six great-grandchildren, Hudson Swift, Mason Swift, Dane Goris, Kinley Goris, Austin Brier and Hunter Brier. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Deon Swift, Jr.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Thursday, September 19th, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. followed by a Masonic Memorial Service held at 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Attica Summer Softball-Baseball Association or the Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019