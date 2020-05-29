Waltraud Jutta "Judy" Blythe
Delphi - Waltraud Jutta "Judy" Schultz Blythe, 93, Delphi-- passed peacefully on May 28, 2020 surrounded by family & friends. Judy had suffered from Alzheimer's for the last 8 years & was currently living with her Granddaughter & family in Boswell.
Judy was born, February 16, 1927, to the late Margareta Frieda Schulz, in Heidelberg Germany. Judy married Robert Greenwalt in March 1950 & became an American citizen after moving to Delphi, Indiana. They later adopted Karin Judy Greenwalt, in Stuttgart Germany 1958. Robert & Judy divorced; she later married, William L. Blythe on May 8, 1965. They have spent the last 55 years living in their rural Delphi home. Judy has been a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend. Along with being a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, birds and wildlife, cooking, traveling, mushroom hunting & so much more.
Judy is survived by her Husband, Bill, Daughter, Karin (Robert) Budreau, Boswell, Granddaughter, Lisa (Alan) Dowell, Boswell, 4 Great-Grandchildren, Shelby, Madissen, Alexzandrea & Ethan Dowell & a Nephew, Jimmy Blythe. Judy is preceded in death by her Mother, Stepsister, Brother, Brother-in-Law & Nephew.
Private Family services will take place, with burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Delphi Public Library, 222 E. Main St., Delphi, IN 46923. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Judy's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Judy.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 29 to May 31, 2020.