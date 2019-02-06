|
Wanda Foster
Otterbein - Wanda D. Foster, 93, of Otterbein, died, Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born, December 29, 1925, in Benton Co., to the late Sidney & Ora Buzzard. She was a 1943 graduate of Otterbein High School. She married Joe W. Foster, in Lafayette, July 25, 1945; he died, March 2, 2015. She was member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 61 yr member & Past President of Epsilon Chapter Delta Sigma Kappa Sorority, 74 yr member & Past Worthy Matron of the Otterbein Eastern Star Beulah Chapter #102, member of the Ventura Club of Otterbein & member of the Left Footers Square Dance Club. Wanda enjoyed flowers & gardening, China painting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking delicious pies & cakes, golfing, bowling, genealogy, reading & watching basketball & football games on TV. She played piano & in high school played the clarinet & sang in a girl's trio.
Wanda was a devoted Farmwife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother; who is survived by her Daughter, Wanda June Buck (Husband, Wayne), Son, Sam Foster (Wife, Rita), both of Otterbein, 5 Grandsons, Bryan Buck, David Buck (Wife, Shelly), Brandon Webber (Wife, Leslie), Brett Foster (Wife, Jennifer), & Casey Foster, 4 Granddaughters, Laura (Buck) Fussner (Husband, Jim), Kylene Webber, Karyn (Foster) Musser (Husband, Doug) & Amanda (Foster) Cosenza (Husband, Mark), 13 Great-Grandchildren, Eleanor & Caleb Fussner, Alex & Meredith Webber, Hayley, Hannah, Dylan & Reagan Musser, Carter, Drake & Gavin Cosenza & Ryan & Adam Foster & Son-in-Law, Al Webber. She is preceded in death by Daughter, Linda (Foster) Webber.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 10 AM until Eastern Star service at 11:45 AM, with funeral services at 12 PM, with Pastor John Randall & Gary Sims officiating, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein. Burial will be at Pond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contribution may be made to Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Wanda.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019