Wanda L. Moore Clendening
Wanda L. Moore Clendening, 87, of Delphi, died Friday-Feb. 7, 2020 at 11:07am at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she has resided since Sept. 2019. She was born July 24, 1932 in Warren Co., IN, to the late Mackey & Carrie Henley Moore. Her marriage was to Robert L. Clendening in Indianapolis on Nov. 25, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2001. She was a life resident of the Indianapolis area, and had lived in Ladoga, Crawfordsville, and then to Delphi to be closer to her family. She worked for 16 years in administration at the Juvenile Detention Center in Indianapolis, and for 4 years was secretary to Judge James Payne, and was a homemaker. A personal achievement for Wanda was finishing her GED a little later in life. She was a member of the Rock Point Church in Crawfordsville. She and her family enjoyed camping and traveling. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed thrift shopping. Wanda was a people person, never meeting a stranger, and had many friends in all of the communities she and her family had lived in. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with them. Surviving: sons-James "JC" Clendening of Colfax, Tom Clendening of Ladoga, Bruce & Kathy Clendening of Delphi; brothers-Clifford & Mickey Moore of Sacramento, CA, Bud Moore of Indianapolis. 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son Robert; an infant sister, 2 adult sisters; a brother. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Terry Thompson officiating. Private family interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Co. Cancer Assoc., envelopes available at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center & Guardian Angel Hospice for the great care they gave Wanda. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020