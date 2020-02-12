Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Wanda Clendening
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Clendening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Moore Clendening

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Moore Clendening Obituary
Wanda L. Moore Clendening

Wanda L. Moore Clendening, 87, of Delphi, died Friday-Feb. 7, 2020 at 11:07am at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she has resided since Sept. 2019. She was born July 24, 1932 in Warren Co., IN, to the late Mackey & Carrie Henley Moore. Her marriage was to Robert L. Clendening in Indianapolis on Nov. 25, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2001. She was a life resident of the Indianapolis area, and had lived in Ladoga, Crawfordsville, and then to Delphi to be closer to her family. She worked for 16 years in administration at the Juvenile Detention Center in Indianapolis, and for 4 years was secretary to Judge James Payne, and was a homemaker. A personal achievement for Wanda was finishing her GED a little later in life. She was a member of the Rock Point Church in Crawfordsville. She and her family enjoyed camping and traveling. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed thrift shopping. Wanda was a people person, never meeting a stranger, and had many friends in all of the communities she and her family had lived in. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with them. Surviving: sons-James "JC" Clendening of Colfax, Tom Clendening of Ladoga, Bruce & Kathy Clendening of Delphi; brothers-Clifford & Mickey Moore of Sacramento, CA, Bud Moore of Indianapolis. 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son Robert; an infant sister, 2 adult sisters; a brother. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Terry Thompson officiating. Private family interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Co. Cancer Assoc., envelopes available at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center & Guardian Angel Hospice for the great care they gave Wanda. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -