Wanda Mae McCord
Lafayette - Wanda Mae Schutz McCord, 90, of Lafayette passed away at 7:25 am Wednesday March 11th at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born January 20, 1930 in Buck Creek to the late Kenneth and Hazel Wagoner Schutz. She was a 1948 graduate of Buck Creek High School. Her marriage was July 2, 1955 in Arizona to Donald E. McCord and he preceded her to heaven December 17, 2002.
Wanda worked for Adams Insurance Agency, Corporate Cleaning Company, Steamco Supply, Ed Grace Company, and Action Motor Sports before retiring. She attended First Baptist Church for over 60 years. Wanda was a member of the Delta Chi Sigma Sorority Gamma Chapter and American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her church family and friends. Wanda loved her family dearly and put on some great family holidays for them.
She is survived by sons Michael McCord, Craig (Denise) McCord and daughter Pam (Darryl) Bol, all of Lafayette, and daughter Heather (Sean) Clark of Indianapolis. Grandchildren Jennifer (Adam) Bemis, Brittany Orrell, Dylan Bol; Paige, Chandler, and Maya Clark, Michael P. McCord, Jessica Tristan, Vanessa (Brent) Bennett, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister Kay (Hal) LaFever of West Lafayette and a brother Ronald (Joyce) Schutz of Lafayette. Wanda is preceded in death by her Daughter in law Jacque McCord.
Friends may call Monday March 16th from 10am to 12 noon at the First Baptist Church in Lafayette. Funeral service will be at 12 noon with Pastor Lisa Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020