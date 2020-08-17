Wanda Mae Yates Best
Delphi - Wanda Mae Yates Best, 85, of Delphi, died Friday-August 14, 2020 at 5:55am at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she has been a resident for the past 3 years. She was born September 22, 1934 in Carroll Co., IN, to the late Lee & Eva Delon Yates. Her marriage was to Charles B. "Bunny" Best in Flora, on September 27, 1952, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1997. She was a 1952 graduate of Delphi High School, and received her Certification to be a Qualified Medical Assistant. She worked as a QMA at the former Brethren Healthcare Center in Flora for 20 years, before retiring. She then worked as a cook for the Delphi Middle School for 9 years, then did private home healthcare in Delphi for several years. She was a member of the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She belonged to the Westside Flower Club, and bowled on the Wednesday Night Ladies League for several years. She enjoyed going to garage sales, and picking raspberries with Margaret. She helped deliver Meals-on-Wheels for many years, and was active with the Delphi Senior Citizens. She dearly loved her family and the time they shared together. She loved to be with her grandchildren, and attending their activities and sporting events. Surviving: son-Charles D. "Chuck" Best of Burnettsville; daughters-Robin L. Boles of Delphi, Lisa R. Ridgway of Palmetto, FL; brothers-Wayne & Juanita Yates of Camden, Jim & Delores Yates of Delphi. 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great granddaughters. Preceded in death by a son Brian Best; son in law Billy Ridgway; daughter in law Belinda Best; granddaughter in law Amber Boles; 2 sisters Wilma Potter & Mona Schmitter; an infant brother and 3 adult brothers Robert, Lee Jr, & Orville Yates. Services: Private family services will take place on Wednesday. Pastor Jeff Tomson officiating. Burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora. Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, 310 N. 250 W., Flora, IN 46929. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com