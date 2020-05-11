|
Wanita Irene White
West Lafayette - Wanita Irene White, age 98, died on May 10, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus. She was born in Oilton, Oklahoma, the daughter of Miles and Bessie (Jewett) Robertson. She grew up in a unique Standard Oil field community called Carter Nine. She received both her B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mathematics at Oklahoma State University. She taught math at Oklahoma State University, as well as the University of Wisconsin. Joe Lloyd White and she were married on May 29, 1945 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his death in 2005. Together they raised five children, experienced living in five other countries, traveled internationally, and were active in mission work throughout the world.
Wanita devoted her life to Christian education, mission work, and writing. She developed a self-paced, programmed study of the Bible, which has been used by Christians of all ages. She taught thousands of international Bible correspondence course students through the World Bible School organization, contributed articles to Christian periodicals, and taught Bible classes for women and children. She shared her faith by word, example, and involvement for more than 70 years.
She was a long-time active member of the Elmwood Avenue Church of Christ. For many years, Wanita, along with her husband, Joe, taught classes, provided outreach services to those in the hospital, families in need, and widows.
As a mother, she was an example of a life-long learner, an adventuresome traveler, showed us the importance of hospitality and service to others, and with a competitive spirit shared her love of games.
Wanita White is survived by two sons: Lerrill and wife Debby, Benbrook, TX; and Bren and wife Cheryl, New Market, MD; three daughters: Darla Letourneau, Sanibel, FL; Ronna Griffiths and husband Walter, McKinney, TX; and Janeil Lester and husband Steve, Allen, TX. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Krister White, Kourtney Hennen, Stresa Callaway, Trieste Christenson, Bjorn White, Justin Letourneau, Josh Letourneau, Blake Albritton, Chelsea Wagoner, Ryan Neilan, Andrew Neilan; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Darmel Barker and husband Jim, Garfield, AR; and four half-brothers and sisters: Mylene Sayers, Loyal Robertson and wife Marge, Arleta Moorman, and Miles Robertson Jr. and wife Becinda.
There will be a private burial service at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to: World Bible School, Inc., P.O. Box 2169, Cedar Park, TX 78630, in memory of Wanita White; or to Purdue Foundation, Dr. Joe L. White Memorial Graduate Scholarship in Agronomy Endowment, 403 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907.
The family would like to express our heart-felt gratitude for special friends, Iris Masterson and Patty Wenning, whose love and care made it possible for Mom to stay in West Lafayette, as she wished, for the past fifteen years. We have been blessed by their devotion. We also extend special thanks to the staff at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus and Franciscan Hospice Care for their excellent caregiving, compassion and support.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020