Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Bethlehem Holy Healing Temple Church of God In Christ
505 S 3rd St.
Lafayette, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
The Bethlehem Holy Healing Temple Church of God In Christ
505 S 3rd St.
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette - Wardell Clara O'Neal, 76 of Lafayette passed away at 1:28pm Monday February 18th at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born August 6, 1942 at Pickens, Mississippi to the late Annie Frazier. Her marriage was to Willie O'Neal and he preceded her in death. She is survived by 6 sisters and 4 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother.

Wardell was on the janitorial staff at Purdue University for 23 years before she retired. She attended Victory Christian Center in Lafayette. She enjoyed reading and walking.

Funeral services will be at 1pm Monday February 25th at The Bethlehem Holy Healing Temple Church of God In Christ 505 S 3rd St. Lafayette. Friends may call from 11am until the time of services at the church. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
