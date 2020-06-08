Warren Milton Howell



Brook - Warren Milton Howell, 86 of Brook, Indiana died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



He was born May 6, 1934 to Russell & Cora Coon Howell in Watseka, Illinois. He had a brother Willis (Etta) Howell of Watseka, Illinois, and a sister Wanda (Tommy) Jones of Kilgore, Texas, all have preceded him in death.



Warren was a farmer, carpenter, truck driver and an avid golfer at Hazelden Country Club. Warren married Marge Laird until 1985 and had 4 children, Steve, wife, Geri Howell, Morocco, Indiana, Mike Howell, Brook, IN, Jeff, wife Cathy Howell of Rensselaer, Indiana and Carolyn, husbnd Doug Standish of Rensselaer, Indiana. Warren is survived by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren: Ricky, Matt, John, Christina, Kyra, Makyla, Nicole, Jamie, Alicia, Tyler & Kelly and 24 great-grandchildren.



Per Warren's wishes there will be no service held. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.









