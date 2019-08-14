|
Wayne Keith Brattain
Indianapolis - April 28, 1948 - August 11, 2019
Wayne Keith Brattain, 71, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Washington Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.
He was born Wednesday, April 28, 1948 to the late Valentine Keith and Esther (Jenkins) Brattain in Anderson, Indiana.
Wayne worked for the State of Indiana in the Environmental Management Division after earning his Master's degree in microbiology. Wayne loved to read, especially novels and magazine articles and was a big fan of classical music and jazz.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. (Taylor) Brattain, who he married June 21, 1986; daughters, Lisa A. Jaynes and Julia A. Warren and husband Brandon; sister, Carol Brumback; grandchildren, Taylor Jaynes, Connor Jaynes, Chandler Jaynes, Hannah Warren, Trey Warren, Kiersi Warren.
Preceding Wayne in death are his parents; son, Jeremy K. Brattain; brother-in-law, Clifford Brumback.
Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Martinsville First Christian Church. Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Thursday with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019