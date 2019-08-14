Services
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
539 E Washington St.
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-5775
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martinsville First Christian Church
89 South Main Street
Martinsville, IN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Martinsville First Christian Church
89 South Main Street
Martinsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Brattain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Keith Brattain


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Keith Brattain Obituary
Wayne Keith Brattain

Indianapolis - April 28, 1948 - August 11, 2019

Wayne Keith Brattain, 71, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Washington Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.

He was born Wednesday, April 28, 1948 to the late Valentine Keith and Esther (Jenkins) Brattain in Anderson, Indiana.

Wayne worked for the State of Indiana in the Environmental Management Division after earning his Master's degree in microbiology. Wayne loved to read, especially novels and magazine articles and was a big fan of classical music and jazz.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. (Taylor) Brattain, who he married June 21, 1986; daughters, Lisa A. Jaynes and Julia A. Warren and husband Brandon; sister, Carol Brumback; grandchildren, Taylor Jaynes, Connor Jaynes, Chandler Jaynes, Hannah Warren, Trey Warren, Kiersi Warren.

Preceding Wayne in death are his parents; son, Jeremy K. Brattain; brother-in-law, Clifford Brumback.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Martinsville First Christian Church. Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Thursday with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now