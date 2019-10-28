|
|
Wayne Lynn Burton
West Point - Wayne Lynn "Beaner" Burton, 81, of West Point, passed away early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Wayne was born on May 18, 1938 to the late Elmer and Susie (Shrimplin) Burton at the family home in West Point.
Beaner was a truck driver for over 30 years traveling to many places. On July 7, 1976, he was married to Joann Warf in the Jackson Heights Methodist Church.
He enjoyed playing cards, often poker. He also enjoyed trying his luck at the Lottery and solving words searches but most of all he enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving with his wife, Joann Burton are his children, Jenny Burton of Lafayette, Dale (Gretchen) Burton of West Point, Mike Burton of New Richmond, and Amanda Burton of Williamsport, and his siblings, Marlene Burton, Charlene Phillips, and Judy Burton, all of Lafayette. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Howard; his brother, Robert "Bob" Burton; and his niece, Ida Phillips.
A funeral service celebrating Wayne's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A visitation be held at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the West Point Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the West Point Fire Station in memory of Wayne. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may write memories or sign condolences for Wayne by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019