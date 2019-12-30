|
Wayne S. Sigman
Indianapolis - Wayne S. Sigman, 86, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Venice, Florida, passed away on December 24th.
Born January 30, 1933 on a farm in Wolcott, Indiana, Wayne was the fourth child born of ten to Raymond and Rowena (Lucy) Sigman. After graduating from Wolcott High School, Wayne married his high school sweetheart Carol Gillen. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War and served in Chincoteague and Norfolk, VA, and aboard the USS Intrepid. After his enlistment, Wayne and Carol relocated back to Indianapolis to raise their three children, MaryLou, Tony, and Pammy. Wayne was a dedicated project manager for construction management firms Huber, Hunt & Nichols of Indianapolis, Newberg of Chicago, and Lathrop of Toledo, Ohio.
With retirement, Wayne and Carol moved fulltime to Venice, Florida. An avid golfer, Wayne enjoyed the warm Florida sunshine and time spent with his brothers. He was an active member of the American Legion, , Tippecanoe Country Club, and Moose of Monticello, Indiana. His greatest joy was his family, especially his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will remember their "Pippa" fondly for his sense of humor, warmth and kindness and the time they spent with him at the cottage on Lake Shafer in Monticello.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Sigman; children MaryLou (David) Dowell of Carmel, Indiana and Tony (Amy) Sigman of Crystal River, Florida; grandchildren Amber (Aaron) Sigman of St. Petersburg, Florida, Josh (Shannon) Dowell of Carmel, Indiana, Meghan (Clay) Westbrook of Randolph, Vermont, Anna (Eric) Heidenreich of Noblesville, Indiana, and Mickey Sigman of Niles, Michigan; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Dick Sigman and Gordon Sigman of Remington, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Sigman, grandson Tyler Sigman, siblings Raymond, Everett, Donald, Paul, Delbert, Larry, and Betty (Cooper).
Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020