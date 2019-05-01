|
|
Wendell Gene Gudeman
Francesville - Wendell Gene Gudeman of Francesville, IN was called to his heavenly home at 8:45 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1929 in Francesville to the late Samuel S. and Kathryn A. Fry Gudeman. Wendell graduated from Francesville High School in 1947. He received Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1947 when he was 17 and was baptized in the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church. On December 31, 1950 he married the love of his life, Marcella Marie Gutwein. She survives.
Wendell was a lifelong farmer. His passion was sharing the gospel. He had a heart and love of people and often would share the hope of eternal life through Jesus Christ. He was a minister and elder of the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church for 37 years. He found joy in bringing the gospel and humanitarian aid locally, nationally and internationally, traveling to Haiti, Korea, India, Japan, Romania, and Mexico.
Wendell loved music and his favorite instrument was the accordion.
Wendell was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include:
Marcella Gutwein Gudeman, Francesville, IN Wife Daniel (Rebecca) Gudeman, Westfield, IN Son Tom Gudeman, Chicago, IL Son Wendy (Jon) Schwab, Remington, IN Daughter Randy (Becky) Gudeman, Francesville, IN Son
Matthew (Tracey) Gudeman, Grayslake, IL Son Ben (Rachel) Gudeman, Grandson Katie (Scott) Klopfenstein, Granddaughter
Jennifer (Rodney) Ross, Granddaughter Garrison Gudeman, Grandson Ashlyn (Terrance) Johnson, Granddaughter Tiffany (JR) Sauder, Granddaughter Brandy (Seth) Beer, Granddaughter Lance (Ashley) Schwab, Grandson Brett (Sheila) Schwab, Grandson Britni (Darren) Eisenmann, Granddaughter Luke (Natalie) Gudeman, Grandson Quentin Gudeman, Grandson Lexi Gudeman, Granddaughter Samuel Gudeman, Grandson Caleb Gudeman, Grandson Elias Gudeman, Grandson 31 Great Grandchildren Willis (Margaret) Gudeman, Francesville, IN Brother Many Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by:Samuel S. and Kathryn A. Fry Gudeman, Parents
Visitation will be from 2-8 PM EDT Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Apostolic Fellowship Center in Francesville, IN.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN with Ministers of the Church officiating.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Harvest Call. For more information, please visit www.harvestcall.org.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019