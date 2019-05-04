Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Wesley Hodges
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Allen Hodges


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wesley Allen Hodges Obituary
Wesley Allen Hodges

Lafayette - Wesley Allen Hodges, 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on February 14, 1959 in Glasgow, KY to the late John W. and Sarah (Mercer) Hodges.

Wesley retired from the National Guard and worked 33 years at ALCOA before retiring in July of 2017.

He enjoyed playing golf, movies and music.

Surviving are his children, Kendra Hodges (companion Joshua Hancock) of Romney, Adam Hodges of Lafayette; a step-son, Shane Everett of Rossville; siblings, Russell Hodges (Patsy) of Darlington, Lucy Cape (Leonard) of Columbia, KY, Judy Hodges of West Lafayette, Brenda Imes (Kevin) of Maineville, OH; half-sisters, Pam Whiteman (Al) of Frankfort and Debbie Ashlock (Stephen) of Boyleston. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Emily Hodges and Abbigale and Claire Hancock.

He was preceded in death by 2 siblings.

Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lafayette Chapel at 400 Twyckenham Blvd Lafayette, IN 47909.

Those wishing may contribute in Wesley's name to the .

You may sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now