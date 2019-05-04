Wesley Allen Hodges



Lafayette - Wesley Allen Hodges, 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.



He was born on February 14, 1959 in Glasgow, KY to the late John W. and Sarah (Mercer) Hodges.



Wesley retired from the National Guard and worked 33 years at ALCOA before retiring in July of 2017.



He enjoyed playing golf, movies and music.



Surviving are his children, Kendra Hodges (companion Joshua Hancock) of Romney, Adam Hodges of Lafayette; a step-son, Shane Everett of Rossville; siblings, Russell Hodges (Patsy) of Darlington, Lucy Cape (Leonard) of Columbia, KY, Judy Hodges of West Lafayette, Brenda Imes (Kevin) of Maineville, OH; half-sisters, Pam Whiteman (Al) of Frankfort and Debbie Ashlock (Stephen) of Boyleston. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Emily Hodges and Abbigale and Claire Hancock.



He was preceded in death by 2 siblings.



Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lafayette Chapel at 400 Twyckenham Blvd Lafayette, IN 47909.



Those wishing may contribute in Wesley's name to the .



You may sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 4, 2019