Wilbur Pershing
West Lafayette - Wilbur R. Pershing died on May 22, 2019 at University Place, West Lafayette, IN. Wilbur was born May 3, 1926 to John Carl and Mabel Pershing in Washington, IN. He is a 1944 graduate of Washington High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. When he returned home Wilbur farmed with his dad. He attended Purdue University Winter Short Course. He was a pioneer in using the double crop method of planting soybeans in wheat stubble, a method still in use today. Wilbur also enjoyed working with the Soil and Water Conservation.
In 1970 Wilbur was elected Clerk of the Daviess Circuit Court. He was also elected Daviess County Recorder, serving two terms for each office. Wilbur enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV making it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed wood working making many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family.
Wilbur retired from farming in 2002.
In 2004 he moved to West Lafayette to be near family.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 70 1/2 years, Evelyn. He is survived by two sons, Elwood J. Pershing (Debbie) of Indian Shores, FL; Bruce L. Pershing (Dana) of West Lafayette, IN; Brenda Sue Detzner (Tim) of Lafayette, IN; and daughter-in-law Brenda Pershing Gilbert (Allen) of Prospect, Ky. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Wilbur was preceded in death by one son, Gary Ray Pershing and one great grandson, Brennan Luke Frey.
Wilbur is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Allison, Washington, IN; June Harshberger, Kingwood, WV and Helen Wiesler, Bloomington, IN. He has three brothers, Donald J. Pershing (Eleanor), Frankfort, IN; Dr. Roscoe L. Pershing (Ann), Champaign, IL and Stephen W. Pershing (Carla) Washington,IN. He has lots of nieces and nephews that he adored. He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Wilbur was a life long member of Christ United Methodist Church in Washington, IN. After moving to West Lafayette, he attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church in West Lafayette.
Visitation will be held from 12pm - 2pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Chris Danielson officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts in honor of Wilbur can be made to Christ Church in Washington or St. Andrew Church in West Lafayette or the .
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at University Place for the excellent care and love they gave to Wilbur and their hospitality to Evelyn. Share Memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 24, 2019