Wilda M. Rodibaugh



Lafayette - Wilda M. Rodibaugh of Lafayette, Indiana, died April 5, 2019, at The Springs of Lafayette Assisted Living, where she had made her home for the past 18 months. She was 89 years old.



She was born in Arkansas City, Kansas, on January 26, 1930, to Earl J. and Dorothy L. (West) Hendryx.



On May 29, 1954, she married Robert J. Rodibaugh, who preceded her in death on January 11, 2004.



Wilda graduated from Zionsville High School in 1948. She attended Butler University and then transferred to Indiana University, where she received her B.S. degree in 1953. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.



She earned a master's degree in 1966 from Shippensburg State College, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.



Mrs. Rodibaugh taught 33 years - 25 years for the Northwestern School Corporation, Kokomo; three years at other schools in the Kokomo area; four years in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and one year at Pike Township School, Indianapolis.



Her husband Bob was a successful high school track and cross-country coach, and Wilda was very active in supporting Bob and his teams during his career at Northwestern School Corporation. Her energy, encouragement and service earned her the nickname "Mrs. Coach," by which many former student athletes still refer to her today.



Wilda maintained an upbeat, sweet and generous personality throughout her life, even through the struggle and pain of her declining health. She had an excellent memory that she used to store the many facts she delighted in learning about people and their lives.



One of Wilda's greatest joys was sailing with her son Roger. An avid bird watcher, she kept count of the various water birds they saw during their sails, prided herself on preparing delicious lunches for their outings and reveled in time spent with her son.



Wilda was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and was blessed by her study of the Bible. She was a charter member of Faith Church of Christ, Burlington, Indiana. Upon moving to Lafayette in 2000, she was blessed through the teachings, ministry and friendships of Faith Church.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Roger J. Rodibaugh, and his wife Nancy of Lafayette; her sister, Nancy Pipkin of Zionsville; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many honorary grandchildren, who along with their parents, brought much love and enjoyment to Wilda's life. She is also survived by members of her daughter-in-law's family, who loved her as their own.



Her parents and her brother Jack preceded her in death.



The memorial celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Faith Church, 5526 State Road 26 East, Lafayette. Visitation at the church will begin a 1 p.m. and conclude at the beginning of the service.



The body will be cremated. Burial will take place at a later time at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 62nd Street and Guion Road, Indianapolis.



For those who wish to make a contribution in Wilda's honor, the family suggests Vision of Hope (a ministry of Faith Church), 5526 State Road 26 East, Lafayette, Indiana 47905. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary