Wiliam "Bill" Alfred Skinner
Mulberry - William "Bill" Alfred Skinner, 97, of Mulberry, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mulberry Health.
He was born on May 1, 1922 near Stockwell, to the late Merle H. and Edith G. (Gladden) Skinner. Bill graduated from Stockwell High School in 1940 and attended Purdue University for 2 1/2 years where he studied General Agriculture. He played the drums in the Purdue Marching Band.
On June 26, 1949, he married Leah Joy Young in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bill was a lifetime farmer and a 12 year 4-H member. He was also a member of Stockwell United Methodist Church where he held several positions, a past director of Concord Cemetery, and a past assistant leader for the Boy Scouts. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, clock collecting, and watching Purdue football and basketball.
Surviving are his wife, Leah Joy Skinner of Mulberry, IN; his sons, Douglas "Steve" (Debra) Skinner of Cicero, IN and Larry (Judy) Skinner of Lafayette; his grandchildren, Wayne Skinner, Emily (Tom) Sluis, Karen (Sam) Francis, and Neil Skinner; and his great grandchildren, Adam, Wyatt, Agnes, and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Byron, Gladden, and Max Skinner.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Jim Higdon of Stockwell United Methodist Church officiating. Bill's service will be streamed live online through Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette's Facebook page on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. You may also share memories, photos, and condolences on Bill's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be printed out and placed on the chairs of the funeral chapel attached to a balloon so your "presence" will be visible as a part of the family service. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Bill and his family will pass by the Stockwell United Methodist Church one last time, then the family farm, then onto his final resting place. From the safety of your car, or from distance from other people you can pay your respects to Bill and his family by waving and saying a prayer of "See you Later, Bill."
Memorial donations may be made to Stockwell United Methodist Church, 6941 Church Street, Stockwell, IN 47983 in loving memory of Bill.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020