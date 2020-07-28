1/1
Wiliam "Bill" Warrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiliam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiliam "Bill" Warrell

Lafayette - William Lewis "Bill" Warrell, 86, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1933 in Hagerstown, IN, to the late Virgil Edward and Flossie (Southers) Warrell. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1954.

On December 14, 1973 he married Lilly E. Daniels in Muncie and she survives.

Bill worked construction for Broady and Campbell for 10 years. He was a member of River City Church. He enjoyed working in the yard and watching baseball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Lilly, he is survived by his children: Judy Hood, Michelle Query (Bob Grove) both of Lafayette, Curtis Ruble of Michigan and Michael (Andra) Ruble of Indianapolis; sisters Delores Emenhiser of Muncie and Edna Sowells of Poplar Bluff, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Virgil and Darwin Warrell and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held 12pm - 2pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at River City Church - 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Todd Tyson officiating. Interment to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. All attendees are required to wear masks. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved