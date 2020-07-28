Wiliam "Bill" Warrell
Lafayette - William Lewis "Bill" Warrell, 86, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 17, 1933 in Hagerstown, IN, to the late Virgil Edward and Flossie (Southers) Warrell. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1954.
On December 14, 1973 he married Lilly E. Daniels in Muncie and she survives.
Bill worked construction for Broady and Campbell for 10 years. He was a member of River City Church. He enjoyed working in the yard and watching baseball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Lilly, he is survived by his children: Judy Hood, Michelle Query (Bob Grove) both of Lafayette, Curtis Ruble of Michigan and Michael (Andra) Ruble of Indianapolis; sisters Delores Emenhiser of Muncie and Edna Sowells of Poplar Bluff, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Virgil and Darwin Warrell and an infant sister.
Visitation will be held 12pm - 2pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at River City Church - 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Todd Tyson officiating. Interment to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. All attendees are required to wear masks. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com