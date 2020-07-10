William (Bill) A. Bennett, 82 of Lafayette passed away at Creasy Springs Heath Campus in Lafayette. He was born in Lafayette on April 16,1938 to the late Arthur J. and Geneva J. Baldwin Bennett. His marriage was to Alta L. Jonas and she survives. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. Bill was an inspector at TRW until his retirement in 1999.



Bill enjoyed flying model aircraft. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics Club and the Cloudy Jockey Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette. He was a member of the Methodist Church.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife Alta, a son Douglas A. (Linda) Bennett of Panama City, FL, his daughter Melissa (Joe) Long of Lafayette, IN, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Richard (Dick) Bennett.



Friends may call from 10am to 12noon on Tuesday July 14th in the chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon in the chapel with Pastor Joe Parks officiating, military rites will be provided by the American Legion.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.









