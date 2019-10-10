|
William A. Bushman
Lafayette - William A."Bill" Bushman, 84, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.
He was born April 9, 1935, in Lafayette to the late Robert F. and Dorothy (Nelson) Bushman. He was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Eleanor May Best on August 17, 1957 in Lafayette and she passed away December 6, 1997. Bill was a Printer for Lafayette Printing Company for 47 years.
He is survived by 3 sons, Howard Bushman (wife Tammy) of Indianapolis and Jay Bushman of Lafayette, and Ross Bushman (wife Robin) of Leesburg, Fl. Three grandsons Cory, Bryce, Cole and 2 granddaughters Dana and Rene.
He was preceded in death an infant sister Marjorie Bushman and brother Robert L. Bushman, sister Evelyn Knight.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Chaplain David L. McKinney officiating.
Service will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 am, Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, with military rites by American Legion Post #492.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019