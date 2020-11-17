William A. Crumbo



Port Richey, FL - William A. "Bill" Crumbo, 93, formerly of Lafayette, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at his home in Florida.



He was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Lafayette, to the late George and Louise (Hart) Crumbo.



He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army engineers, deploying to Europe to assist in reconstruction efforts following the end of World War II.



On Sept. 19, 1946, he married Yvonne Paula Marie Alexander in Brussels, Belgium and she survives.



After returning to the U.S., Bill attended Purdue University and worked at Continental Steel Corp. in Kokomo. Following a 30-year career at Continental, Bill retired and relocated to Florida where he worked in real estate and later at Pall Corp., New Port Richey, Fla.



A three-sport athlete at Jeff, Bill enjoyed his second retirement playing golf and traveling.



Surviving along with his wife are children Charles, of Columbia, S.C.; Jack, of Fort Pierce, Fla.; and Lynn, of New Port Richey, Fla. Also six grandchildren, Katharine Black, of Wadesboro, N.C.; Caroline Naglic, of Garner, N.C.; James Crumbo, of Kirkland, Wash., Caitlin Crumbo, of New Orleans; Maggie Elliott, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Hannah Crumbo, of Seattle, Wash.; and two great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are siblings Wanda Shipp, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and Ronald Crumbo, of Kent, Wash.



Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Crumbo, of Lafayette.



A family viewing was held Nov. 11 at Prevatt Funeral Home, Hudson, Fla. Entombment will be in the community mausoleum at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Kokomo.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Parkinson's Foundation.



You may leave condolences and memories at Prevatt Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store