William A. "Bill" Scherer
Monon - William A. "Bill" Scherer, 74, of Monon, passed away at 3:57 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital.
He was born on April 17, 1945 in Lafayette to the late Tony and Leona (Hardebeck) Scherer.
On August 12, 1967 he married Shirley Leuck in Dunnington, IN. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2010.
Bill was a 1963 graduate of Monon High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Monticello. Bill was a life long farmer in Monon. He loved being a grandpa, and watching his grandkids sporting events. Bill loved traveling, eating out and playing cards, especially euchre.
He is survived by his children John (Catherine) Scherer of Monon and Mark Scherer (companion: Lisa McCarty) of Lafayette and Jill (Jeff) Loy of Battleground; companion, Elaine Puetz; three grandsons, Zach and Cody Loy, and Bryce Scherer; two extended grandchildren, David and Kayla Ellis; and four extended great grandchildren, Noah and Vera Bell and Levi and Ayva Ellis.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Genny Bulington.
Rosary will be at 4:45pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, with visitation following from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am Friday at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church with Father David Rasner celebrating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery, in rural Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019