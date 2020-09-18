William "Bill" B. Dilts
Lafayette - William B. Dilts JR., 79, lifelong resident, passed peacefully Sept 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved family members. Born July 1, 1941 in Lafayette to the late William and Mayme (Bunger) Dilts.
On July 21, 1989, he married Sharon Dienhart Siefert in Lafayette, she survives.
Bill lost his battle with cancer after 2 years of fighting this terrible disease.
He attended St. Lawrence, Central Catholic, and graduated from Lafayette Jeff.
He served his country in the National Guard and working as an electrician for ALCOA for 32 years. After retiring, he went to work for Huston Electric for 7 years, taking his final retirement in 2003.
Bill was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, was a 4th Degree Member of the Elks Country Club, and American Legion Post 11.
His favorite time of the year was when he could go deer hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, and of course a good golf game.
His passion for volunteering involved the Knights of Columbus, selling tickets for the Legion's Baseball, St. Ann's, on Sunday Breakfast until his cancer took over.
On his free time, he enjoyed driving all the backroads in Tippecanoe with his Boxer Spencer as co-pilot.
Surviving with his wife Sharon are his children, Jackie (Bob) Eller of Lafayette, Victoria Bunce of CO, Clay (Julie) of Indianapolis, Paul of Lafayette, stepson, Bradley Siefert of Lafayette; 2 Brothers, Pat (Diane) of FL, Mike (Suzy) of Indianapolis; 3 sisters, Barb (Joe) Inskeep of VT, Sara (Mike) Howe of Lafayette, Lynn (Earl) Hill of WI. Also survived by 10 grandchildren;1 great-granddaughter; 13 nieces and nephews; and 19 great nieces and nephews; his second family, mother-in-law, Marjorie Dienhart; brother-in-law, Mike (Chris) Dienhart of Oaklawn City; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Eric) Tyrrell of Mulberry and all his dear friends from grade school and beyond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mayme; father-in-law, Gordon Dienhart, brother-in-law, Jeff Dienhart; step-daughter, Kristy Siefert Huxford; and infant great-nephew, Beck (Dilts) Panyard.
Bill's wishes were not to have a funeral, just a Catholic-Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery at time of burial. When it is safe for family members to travel, we will have a Mass-Celebration of his life.
Family members want to thank all of his nurses at Franciscan Infusion Center, where he spent 2 days a week, which he called his "home away from home," his nurses at Lafayette Cancer Center, Dr. Nancy DiMartino, Nurse Practitioner's Becky Cutchin and Karen Hughes, Dr. Rafat Abonour at Simon Cancer Center, and Father Buckles at Franciscan Health.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be given to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen (St. Matthew 25 Soup Kitchen) at 612 Wabash Avenue, Lafayette, IN 47905 or at www.stannlafayette.org
or to St. Lawrence School, 1902 Meharry St, Lafayette, IN 47904.
